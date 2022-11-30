Ramius Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW)

Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 567,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biotech Acquisition by 82.2% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 135,332 shares during the period.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

BIOTW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,770. Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.