Ramius Advisors LLC Takes $79,000 Position in CHW Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHWAW)

Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHWAW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 438,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
CHW Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of CHWAW remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 152,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,715. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33. CHW Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.98.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHW Acquisition (CHWAW)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHW Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHWAW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CHW Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHW Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.