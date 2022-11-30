Ramius Advisors LLC Takes $79,000 Position in CHW Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHWAW)

Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHWAW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 438,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of CHWAW remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 152,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,715. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33. CHW Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

