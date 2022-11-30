RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $17.07

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $17.79. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $89,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,990. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

