Rarible (RARI) Market Capitalization Tops $30.76 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00012911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 10% against the dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $30.76 million and $454,224.90 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.34 or 0.06752431 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.00502888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.13 or 0.30588025 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,159,221 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

