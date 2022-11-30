Rather & Kittrell Inc. Buys Shares of 16,925 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,823,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,838,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,709,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. 3,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,314. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81.

