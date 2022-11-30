Rather & Kittrell Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bluegreen Vacations comprises about 2.0% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BVH. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:BVH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,268. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $426.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BVH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Bluegreen Vacations Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

