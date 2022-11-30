Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $347,000 in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.
Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.59. 547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.
