Rather & Kittrell Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for 0.7% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,149,000 after buying an additional 1,299,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 32,404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. 62,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,428. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

