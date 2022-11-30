Rather & Kittrell Inc. Sells 991 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 366.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WOOD stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $95.27.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

