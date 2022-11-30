Rational Advisors LLC Buys 1,475 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.00. 6,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.85.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

