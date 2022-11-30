Rational Advisors LLC Buys 2,079 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after buying an additional 762,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.47. 7,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,316. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.74. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.