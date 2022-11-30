Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,628. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.29.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

