Rational Advisors LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 0.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BX traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average of $97.11. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $149.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.