Rational Advisors LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 0.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.
NYSE BX traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average of $97.11. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $149.51.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
