Rational Advisors LLC Has $961,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.7 %

CAT stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.46. The stock had a trading volume of 42,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The firm has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

