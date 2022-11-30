Rational Advisors LLC Invests $809,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 45,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AGR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.67. 3,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,127. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.