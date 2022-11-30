Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,242 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $31,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after buying an additional 487,517 shares during the last quarter. Protective Life Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,435,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. 4,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,698. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

