Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 2,338 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 4.5% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Hershey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $230.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,717. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $241.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.49.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

