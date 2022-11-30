Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $1,253,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 15,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.47. The stock had a trading volume of 92,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,283. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

