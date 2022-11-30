Rational Advisors LLC Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,723 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after acquiring an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,991,926 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,207,000 after acquiring an additional 426,000 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HPQ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. 73,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972,111. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

