Raydium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.43 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 30th. Raydium has a market cap of $30.79 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,872,275 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

