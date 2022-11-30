Raymond James Cuts SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$10.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIL. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.