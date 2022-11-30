Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Raised to $115.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 193.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RETA. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $39.21 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 322.32%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after buying an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 335,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $45,502,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,512,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

