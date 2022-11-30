Record (LON:REC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.11

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.11 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($0.97). Record shares last traded at GBX 80.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 162,573 shares.
Record Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.15 million and a PE ratio of 2,225.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.33.
Record Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 2.05 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Record’s payout ratio is 73.75%.
Insider Activity
Record Company Profile
Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.
