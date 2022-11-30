Record (LON:REC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.11

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.11 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($0.97). Record shares last traded at GBX 80.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 162,573 shares.

Record Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.15 million and a PE ratio of 2,225.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.33.

Record Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 2.05 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Record’s payout ratio is 73.75%.

Insider Activity

Record Company Profile

In other Record news, insider Leslie Hill sold 30,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £21,678.30 ($25,934.08).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

