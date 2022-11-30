Record plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.05 (LON:REC)

Record plc (LON:RECGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Record Stock Up 2.5 %

REC stock opened at GBX 91.62 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £182.37 million and a PE ratio of 2,225.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.33. Record has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 93.60 ($1.12). The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Insider Activity at Record

In related news, insider Leslie Hill sold 30,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.84), for a total value of £21,678.30 ($25,934.08).

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Record (LON:REC)

