Red Tortoise LLC Buys 6,770 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 207,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 69,125 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,361,582. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.