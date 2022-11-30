Red Tortoise LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after buying an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VBR stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,652. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $183.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.