Red Tortoise LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Red Tortoise LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,603. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

