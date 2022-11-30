Red Tortoise LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.1% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.3% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 93,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

