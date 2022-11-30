Red Tortoise LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Red Tortoise LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.54. The company had a trading volume of 41,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,588. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $347.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

