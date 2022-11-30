Red Tortoise LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 179,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,428. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84.

