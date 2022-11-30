Red Tortoise LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Red Tortoise LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.4% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $396.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,718. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.14.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.