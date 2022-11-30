ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0003 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $5,014.43 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00459807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00033909 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022715 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018899 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001215 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

