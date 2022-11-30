Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 624 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $145.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.69. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $150.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

