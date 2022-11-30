Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 54 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,901,000 after purchasing an additional 151,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.42.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $525.07. 15,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,469. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $493.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

