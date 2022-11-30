Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,301.4% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 69,455 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.89. 1,083,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

