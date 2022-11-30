Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RLY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 200,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

