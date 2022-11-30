Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 620,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,625,296. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

