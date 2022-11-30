Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,350,000 after purchasing an additional 560,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after purchasing an additional 417,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. 1,310,202 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.