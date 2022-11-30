Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,599 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 54,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 4,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,243,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3,360.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.88. 36,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,457. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

