Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 849 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.61. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

