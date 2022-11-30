Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,668 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Shares of REGN traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $737.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,618. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $769.63.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,958. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

