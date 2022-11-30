Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 23,902 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.57% of Nova worth $90,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nova by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nova by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Nova by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nova Stock Performance
NVMI opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $149.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Nova Company Profile
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
Further Reading
