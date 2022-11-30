Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $104,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 191,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.31.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

