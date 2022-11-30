Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $112,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 257.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 363,306 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 78,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 85.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

