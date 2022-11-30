Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 331.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of CF Industries worth $99,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 943.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 71,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

