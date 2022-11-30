Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 3,554,200 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,005,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of KE worth $107,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in KE by 308.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 47,988 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of -2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KE Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.