Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 4,100 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $96,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 77,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $155.27 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $112.88 and a 12-month high of $176.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $3.3121 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 73.18%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.