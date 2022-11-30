Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,181,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Nutrien as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

