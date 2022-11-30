Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $101.71 Million Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Bath & Body Works worth $101,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,641,000 after buying an additional 1,173,487 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,647,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,063,000 after purchasing an additional 875,241 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $77.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

