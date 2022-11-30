Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $90.37 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Zebra Technologies worth $90,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.